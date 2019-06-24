JACKSONVILLE — In a meeting Monday night, the Jacksonville City Council decided to use two more weeks to mull over options to fill the vacancy left by former Councilman Jimmy Harrell.
The council, which received 14 applicants for the vacant seat, will meet for a work session at 5 p.m. prior to its July 8 meeting to further discuss options for the vacancy, with a decision coming during the meeting if a consensus is reached.
Harrell resigned June 10 because he was being reassigned to a new position by his employer, the Alabama State Troopers.
“I was in shock when I heard that so many applied,” Councilman Tony Taylor said. “They are all good candidates. I think we owe it to the city to take our time.”
The council entered executive session at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting to discuss applicants in private. The council has 60 days, beginning with Monday night’s meeting, to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
“We don’t take it lightly,” Council President Sandra Sudduth said of the vacancy. “We want to make sure that we look over and make the best decision that we can make.”
In other business, the council:
— Approved an amendment to the resolution for a resurfacing project on Mountain Street that allows the city to seek further funding from the Calhoun Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city was originally slated to pay $83,828.40 of the project, but a higher than expected bid through the Alabama Department of Transportation will see the city pay $148,814.47.
— Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign an agreement with air conditioning contractor Energy Technologies for a direct mailing program.
— Approved the purchase of a new litter truck for the Street Department after the previous one was totaled in an accident.
— Approved a resolution making July 5 a holiday for city employees.
— Approved the Fire Department’s volunteer firefighter list.