Jacksonville council increases salary for next-term mayor

The Jacksonville City Council unanimously voted to increase the mayor’s monthly salary for the next term while the mayor acts as superintendent of the city’s utility system.
Mayor Johnny Smith said the salary will increase from $1,000 to $1,250. He said the salary increase won’t go into effect until after the next city election.
The council increased the salary by amending a city code that requires the mayor to head the utility system.
Because 2020 is an election year, Sudduth said after the meeting, the council can vote to change salaries for the council and the mayor. She said the council members’ salaries will stay the same. City elections in Jacksonville and most other Alabama municipalities are set for Aug. 25.
Smith thanked everyone who came to a special-called council meeting Sunday afternoon in which the council voted unanimously to support the city of Anniston and Calhoun County Commission in response to whatever they decided to do in response to the planned transfer of patients infected with coronavirus to McClellan’s Center for Domestic Preparedness.
The plans were canceled shortly after the Sunday meeting concluded.
Smith referred to a Monday morning press conference, where he said he heard U.S. Rep Mike Rogers, R-Saks, say that President Donald Trump believed locals didn’t care about the plans and used responses like Jacksonville’s to convince him otherwise.
“He used that to convince him that people were concerned,” Smith said.
The city also set two work sessions — one on March 9 and the other on March 23 — for the council to review city job descriptions set by city administrator Albertha Grant and each department head.
Grant said during the work session prior to the meeting she had worked with Smith and department heads for nearly a year. Grant said the job descriptions should be ready for approval by the end of March. She said the descriptions didn’t change much.
During the work session, the council also discussed installing a new phone system in city buildings, building a new website through Municode and appointing a delegate for the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation and Alabama League of Municipalities meetings in May.
Also during the meeting, the council:
— Heard from police Chief Marcus Wood, who said his department has been awarded a $24,000 grant to buy Tasers for each officer.
— Hired two firefighters.