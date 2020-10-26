Jacksonville council honors outgoing members

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville officials honored two outgoing City Council members Monday evening during their last meeting in office.
The City Council recognized Sandra Sudduth and Jerry Parris at the beginning of the meeting, presenting each with their plaques for their service.
City Administrator Albertha Grant, while reading Sudduth’s plaque aloud, said Sudduth was the first Black woman to hold office on the Jacksonville City Council and had held seven consecutive terms since 1990.
“She is just an absolute example of what a true servant should be,” Mayor Johnny Smith said.
Sudduth said she may be retiring, but the council hadn’t seen the last of her. She said she’d be available whenever they needed her — as long as it wasn’t in the early morning.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Sudduth said. “I had really good years here at Jacksonville.”
When Grant read from Parris’ plaque, she said he’d served for 16 years — two terms between 2000 and 2008 and two more terms between 2012 and 2000.
“We didn’t always vote the same, but we always knew it wasn’t personal,” Smith said. “We always remained friends, no matter what.”
Parris seemed to get emotional as he told the audience about how he’d lived in the city, essentially, for his entire life.
“I just love Jacksonville,” he said.
The City Council also voted to amend two ordinances concerning the city’s businesses. Laura Copeland, the city’s finance manager and treasurer, explained after the meeting the city is now charging gas stations $35 per gas grade instead of $35 per pump.
The ordinance was established when each gas grade came with a separate pump, she said.
Copeland the city also did away with a clause that required businesses with rental licenses to display a certain sticker on their window. She said it was a waste of the city’s money and was unenforceable.
In other business, the city:
— Authorized Smith to sign a contract with Clarence E. Sampson as a security officer for the city’s municipal court.
— Heard from Jerrod Brown, who had previously had a public nuisance declared on a home on Mountain Street he was restoring. Brown showed council members photos of the progress he had made on the house.
— Heard from a woman who identified herself only as “Michelle,” who asked that more landscaping be done around the pond near the Public Safety Complex. Grant replied that the city had recently gotten a grant for landscaping.