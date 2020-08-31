Jacksonville council hears final comments on proposed Confederate monument removal

Jacksonville officials heard arguments for and against the removal of the Confederate monument on the Public Square during a Thursday evening meeting of the city council.
The arguments, which took place during the “public comments” segment of the meeting, took up the bulk of the meeting.
Most of the audience seats, spread several feet apart, were occupied during the meeting. Six residents spoke about the removal of the monument: four against it and two in favor of it.
“It’s just good to hear both sides, to be honest,” councilman Coty Galloway said after the meeting ended.
Council President Sandra Sudduth said they’d heard from residents about the issue all summer. She said she has mostly heard the same arguments from the same people.
The council decided earlier in August it would hear its final public comments about the monument at a meeting initially set for Aug. 24. That meeting was rescheduled for Monday, however.
Sudduth, the council’s only Black member, said at the work session before the meeting that the council planned to appoint a committee of seven people, including representatives from the council, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Eastwood Preservation Committee, the Jacksonville Historical Society, Jacksonville State University and For a Better Jacksonville.
She said the committee will discuss the proposed removal before the council makes its final decision.
Walter Goggins, the only Black person who spoke during public comments, told the council his grandparents were forced to relocate from the land that became Pelham Range during World War II because of their race. He still accompanies his father to clean up the family graves there, he said.
Goggins spoke in favor of removing the monument out of respect for those offended by it.
“If somebody’s upset, we should take actions to keep everybody in the right spirit of mind,” he said.
Dan Barnwell warned that the removal of the monument was symbolic of the murder of a white person, and he predicted that one of those protesting against it would go on to kill someone. He claimed some people associated with Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement have beaten and killed people across the country.
“These young people don’t realize they’re being taught to kill,” Barnwell said.
Staci Stone, a member of For a Better Jacksonville, a group pushing to have the monument moved to the city’s cemetery, said there were many misconceptions about their goals.
She said they weren’t “outside agitators,” as some on the opposing side had said, but longtime citizens, friends and neighbors.
She didn’t want to erase history, she said; she wanted to ensure Jacksonville was welcoming and inclusive to everyone.
“It saddens me that not all of our friends in our town feel welcome on the town’s square,” she said.
Peter Leavitt, a Revolutionary War cosplayer known locally as “Peter the Patriot,” was the last person to speak at the meeting.
Leavitt, dressed in Revolutionary War garb, said the monument was a tribute to fallen Confederate soldiers, many of whom died under brutal conditions. Leavitt opposed the idea of appointing different members of different groups to a committee, and suggested picking “somebody preferably who is older than all of us here” to discuss it.
If the monument was removed, he said, those who wanted it gone would want to change more about Jacksonville, such as renaming the city and getting rid of churches and the Bible.
“Do you think these people are going to stop there?” he asked.