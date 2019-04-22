JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville's other main thoroughfare is likely to be repaved next year.
The Jacksonville City Council on Monday discussed amendments to its $378,000 plan to repave most of Church Avenue, the street that runs parallel to the much-trafficked Pelham Road.
"A lot of people use this as their main route in and out of town," said Mayor Johnny Smith. "It needs some attention."
The city plans to use the $378,000 in conjunction with state matching funds to resurface the road from 11th Street to Pelham Road, also known as Alabama 21. That would cover most of the road, from Stone Center on the Jacksonville State campus to just south of Wal-Mart. With city and state funds, it's a $1.8 million project.
While Pelham carries much of the city's traffic, Church is a much-used alternative route that connects east-side neighborhoods to George Douthit Drive, home of Wal-Mart and Jacksonville's city schools.
Smith brought the topic up in a work session Monday because of concerns about cost if the project begins around the same time as another big resurfacing job: repaving of Mountain Street from Alabama 21 eastward to Eighth Avenue. If both projects begin before October, Smith said, the city will be spend around $500,000 on both of them together in this fiscal year.
"The 'let' date for Church is supposed to be Sept. 27, but personally I don't think that's going to happen," Smith said. He said bills for road projects often come later than expected. He cited a $60,000 expense the city was recently asked to pay for unexpected costs on a Greenleaf Street project finished 10 years ago.
Still, city officials said they're working on an amendment to their plans that could head off a timing problem and should be up for a vote in May.
Smith said he didn't expect actual work on Church Avenue to begin until early next year.
Council members also discussed the possibility of striping George Douthit Drive, a road sometimes crowded with school and Wal-Mart traffic. City administrator Albertha Grant said county workers could do the job for about $15,000. She said the work, if approved, wouldn't interfere with school traffic.
"Even if it happened when school is in session, they could get it after the buses have run in the morning," she said.
The council also discussed the possibility of limiting truck traffic on George Douthit Drive. Grant said the city had received complaints about timber trucks on the road. Councilman Jimmy Harrell said those trucks could be connected to damaged street signs on the road.
The council discussed weight and truck length restrictions, though city staff noted that most of George Douthit Drive is a business area and nearby James Hopkins Road is an industrial area. The council didn't take action on the issue Monday.
Grant said the project that drove much of that truck traffic ended in the past two weeks.
"They are done with that work, so we should not see more logging trucks," she said.
The road issues were discussed in a work session, followed by a full meeting with a light agenda. Council members voted unanimously in favor of a resolution in support of HB61, a bill in the Legislature that would allow cities to upgrade the retirement options for some of their employees.
At present, state workers are grouped into Tier I — employees who can retire after 25 years — and Tier II workers who can't retire until their early 60s. The bill in the Legislature would allow cities to move all their employees to Tier I if the cities pay the cost.
It's unclear whether the city would move all of its retirees to Tier I, or just some of them. Grant said the city could move police and firefighters to Tier I for about $40,000 per year, or all employees for $77,000 per year.
"It's a good recruiting tool," said Harrell, the councilman.
The bill awaits a vote in the House of Representatives.