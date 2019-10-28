JACKSONVILLE — A new set of zoning ordinances for Jacksonville has been three years in the making, but the City Council decided at its Monday meeting to wait just a little longer before giving approval.
The new ordinance, a 104-page document which was set to entirely replace the city’s existing zoning rules, was scheduled for a first reading at Monday night’s meeting, but the council voted to cancel the reading in light of some last-minute proposed changes, mainly to how the city handles fraternity and sorority houses for students at Jacksonville State University.
“I hate to even think about another delay,” said Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith of the document. “I think there are enough changes that we need to re-advertise it.”
Stephens read the latest proposed changes before the council Monday, including the addition of a section back in that allowed JSU fraternity and sorority houses in R-3 zoning districts. A section allowing this exists in the current zoning rules, but Stephens said it was left out originally.
“The original intent, I guess would be the right word, and this was even beginning at the planning commission level, was not to allow sorority houses off-campus,” Stephens said. “We’ve kind of had some second-thoughts about that.”
The rules in the current zoning ordinance and in the proposed change to the new document, allow JSU organizations to make a special application before a house with up to six residents is allowed.
The document has been in the works for about three years, according to Mark Stephens, the city’s director of planning and development. Stephens and city building inspector Mark Williams drafted the document, which was approved by the Planning Commission and first presented to the council in a meeting in July 2018. After a revision process, in which council members went through document and suggested changes, a final draft was presented in August and Monday’s hearing was scheduled.
After the changes are made, the document will be advertised again before another hearing and first reading are scheduled.
The entire document, as it appears prior to Monday night’s changes, can be found on the city’s website.
A first reading that did take place Monday night was the rezoning of a property from a residential zone into a business one.
The property along Alabama 204, which was known as Winn Place III apartments prior to being heavily damaged in the March 19, 2018 Jacksonville tornado, reopened as the Roost apartments earlier this year.
Florence-based Noble Investments LLC, which purchased the complex just 60 days before the storm, plans to convert the property into a mixed-use development with the possibility of building store space to attract a business, according to CEO Mack Cornwell, who was at the meeting. Cornwell said the draw of a business like a coffee shop or taco stand helps recruit tenants to the complex as well as provides another option for JSU students.
“It’s obviously within walking distance of the school, so it’s a nice place to go get a taco between classes,” Cornwell said.
After a second reading of the change at a future meeting, the amendment can be approved by the council.
At Monday’s meeting, the council also approved the appointment of Laura Copeland as acting city treasurer. Copeland currently serves as the city’s finance accountant, and, according to Smith, had already been doing some of the duties of a treasurer, which has been a vacant position for some time.
“We haven’t had any need, and just kind of forgot about it,” Smith said.