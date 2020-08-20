Jacksonville council continues planning for budget

JACKSONVILLE — City Council members have discussed the budgets of most of its city departments for the next fiscal year, according to Mayor Johnny Smith.
Council members met late Thursday afternoon to discuss budgets in five city departments during a 20-minute work session.
Smith said after the meeting the requested expenditures from each city department are still higher than the city’s projected revenue, but he’ll have a better idea of what the numbers will be by the next work session, scheduled for Aug. 31.
Thursday’s work session marked the second time council members met to discuss the budget. Council members met to discuss the budget requests of several other departments on Tuesday, at which time Smith said he expected the COVID-19 pandemic would likely affect revenues in the city.
City Administrator Albertha Grant said she didn’t make many changes to the fire department’s budget. Grant said the fire department recently got a $208,000 grant, which is reflected in the budget.
Grant said there weren’t many changes in the city’s emergency medical services, either. Grant said EMS got an ambulance grant for nearly $181,000. Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle said they had some money set aside to buy more protective gear during the pandemic, if needed, but they had enough equipment to last a while.
For the city garage, Grant said, funding had been reduced in payroll because of the city’s lack of success hiring a second employee. She said she left enough to cover the sole employee’s overtime. Grant said the city garage also had enough funding to buy a new truck lift.
Grant said the budget for the city’s landfill is “always interesting.” In the past, she said, the city has had to add money to the landfill’s budget, but that wasn’t the case this year.
Grant said $4,000 was included in the budget for travel expenses, so landfill employees can all become certified.
Grant also said the street department had enough money for “right of way” maintenance, and a little bit of money had been added to the department’s budget for streetlights.
Smith said the City Council plans to solidify the city’s budget by Oct. 1. He said the council plans to discuss how much money will be allocated to the Jacksonville Board of Education and agencies from outside the city.