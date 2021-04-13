Jacksonville council considers joining countywide ambulance coverage

Jacksonville city officials on Monday discussed whether the city would join the Calhoun County 911 Board of Commissioners when the board bids out ambulance service for part of the county.
City Council members heard from Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle, Calhoun County 911 director Kevin Jenkins and Piedmont Rescue and Emergency Medical Services director Josh Wright — whose agency the city has a contract with for ambulance service on medical calls.
The 911 board first began discussing contracting with a company to provide ambulances for unincorporated areas of the county last month — and possibly cities, too — prompted by Oxford EMS’s cessation of service to the Quad Cities area last year.
Kadle and Wright urged City Council members to stay with their current emergency response system, and possibly expand on it. Jenkins said he'd respect the council’s decision either way, but the board needed to know as soon as possible.
According to Kadle, when the city receives a 911 call it’s directed first to the Jacksonville Fire Department, then all subsequent calls are directed to Piedmont Rescue and EMS until the city’s unit returns.
Jenkins said the fact that one dispatcher with the Piedmont Police Department answers those calls could “bottleneck” them.
Wright said Piedmont Rescue and EMS gets between 800 and 900 total calls each year, and usually is able to get to scenes in Jacksonville within 15 minutes. He credited that, he said, to planning for more calls than normal.
“It’s very doable,” he said.
Jenkins said consolidation would allow one board to have access to recordings of all 911 calls, meaning there would be a centralized authority if any issues arose with dispatchers.
“There are never any questions, should we want to go back and see what happened,” Jenkins said.
Kadle said costs for the fire department continue to rise and if the city becomes part of the county 911 board’s service area — thereby separating Jacksonville from Piedmont Rescue and EMS — those costs would rise. That’s because, he said, without Piedmont units in the city, the fire department would have to purchase at least three more ambulances.
Kadle, who was last to speak at the work session, said also that no one knew which company the county would contract with, but Jacksonville first responders had worked with Piedmont for years.
Jenkins said the county 911 board hopes to publish a bid by the end of the month and begin its contract with an ambulance company by October.
The work session called to discuss ambulance service lasted nearly an hour and a half. During the subsequent regular meeting, council members:
— Approved an ordinance granting an easement across part of the Jacksonville Community Center’s property to Pierce Properties of Alabama.
— Approved off-premises beer and wine applications to two businesses on Pelham Road.
— Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign an agreement for a new generator at Fire Station No. 2.
— Approved the library’s circulation policy for wireless hotspots.