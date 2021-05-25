Jacksonville council chooses development, not demolition

Jacksonville city officials on Monday took the first step toward transforming the property where the Profile Mill stands into a retirement home.
The City Council authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign a letter of intent with Jacksonville Retirement Community, LLC, for the development of an independent living facility for senior adults.
The building, which has stood at 415 Alexandria Road Southwest since the early 20th century, was once the core of blue-collar work in the city. It closed in 2001 and became city property soon afterward.
Smith said after a City Council meeting Monday the council had considered signing a deconstruction contract with MC Haulers, LLC & D Adventures, owned by Kevin Steward, to demolish the building, but the council voted against it.
Council members discussed the possibility of demolishing the mill at al meeting on May 10, but decided to prolong the decision by two weeks.
The council also approved the hiring of former Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins as city fire marshal, effective Wednesday.
Fire Chief Keith Kadle said Collins was heavily involved in the response to the 2018 tornado that hit the city, destroying parts of Jacksonville State University’s campus. More recently, Kadle said, Collins has devoted much of his time to helping provide free COVID-19 tests to Calhoun County residents.
“He’ll be a great addition to our department,” Kadle said.
In other business, the council:
— Held a first reading on an ordinance that would amend several sections in the city’s code on food trucks.
— Authorized the mayor to sign a preliminary engineering agreement with the state for the resurfacing of Henry Road Southwest and Country Club Drive, which would extend to city limits.
— Approved the job description for the city’s public information officer position.