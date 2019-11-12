JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville City Council approved the rezoning of property at a brief meeting Tuesday night.
After holding a public hearing on the rezoning at the Oct. 28 meeting, the council Tuesday approved the rezone of the Roost apartments from residential districts into a general business district.
The property along Alabama 204, which was known as Winn Place III apartments prior to being heavily damaged in the March 19, 2018, Jacksonville tornado, reopened as the Roost apartments earlier this year.
Mack Cornwell, CEO of property owner Noble Investments LLC, told the council at the hearing during the previous meeting that he wishes to attract a business, possibly a coffee shop or taco stand, to open in front of the apartment buildings.
“This is something that we’ve been discussing before,” Council President Sandra Sudduth said.
During the meeting, the council also approved a retail liquor license for the Heirloom Taco restaurant, which has been undergoing renovations ahead of an expected opening in the old fire station at the city’s Public Square. Co-owner Stan Gowen told The Star last week that the restaurant is hoping to open at the beginning of December.
The council also scheduled a public hearing and first reading for its revised proposed new zoning ordinance for the Dec. 23 meeting.
At the previous meeting, the council voted to delay the scheduled first reading of the 104-page zoning ordinance that would replace the city’s current rules, citing a few last-minute changes to the city's rules governing Jacksonville State University fraternity and sorority houses. The council decided at Tuesday’s meeting to keep the same rules that were present in the current zoning regulations.
After the hearing and two readings, the council can vote to approve the new document.
During the work session prior to the meeting, Mayor Johnny Smith informed the council of some needed repair work at the city’s community center building.
“It's something we don't need to let slide very long,” Smith said.
