JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s jail has some extra room, and Weaver has a need.
At its meeting Monday night, the Jacksonville City Council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Johnny Smith to enter into an agreement with the city of Weaver and its Police Department for housing inmates in the Jacksonville jail.
“They don’t have a jail, and we have a jail that has a lot of space,” said Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood.
Weaver police inmates are now housed in the Calhoun County Jail, operated by the Sheriff’s Office, in Anniston.
While Jacksonville authorized Smith to sign a deal Monday night, Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said that the city had not yet had a chance to iron out the specifics of the agreement.
“Just like in your home, as a city you look to cut corners and save money when you can,” Willis said Monday afternoon. “We don’t have an issue at all with the Sheriff's Office. They do a great job for us. This is strictly about economics.”
Willis said his city currently pays $27 per day to house each inmate in the county jail, and that a number had yet to be reached for the agreement with Jacksonville.
According to Wood, Weaver’s Police Department only needs to jail about 25 people per year. Jacksonville’s jail can house 54 inmates.
“That wouldn’t cause any substantial rise,” Wood said.
Calhoun County’s jail has faced overcrowding issues, often housing more inmates than the 370 it was built for.
Also during the meeting, the council viewed an advertising plan put together by the city’s Building Department to help educate prospective and current renters in the city about available resources.
“In lieu of the residential rental inspections that we had talked about, this is another idea that we had to educate renters if they encounter a problem with their rental unit,” said Mark Williams, the city’s building inspector.
The council had previously decided against pursuing a rental inspection program, citing large numbers of properties that would need to be inspected at times when many Jacksonville State University students move in or out.
According to Williams, brochures and social media will help spread resources, contact information and tips to tenants.
In other business, the council:
— Approved an addition of a year for the lease of the old Jacksonville fire station on Ladiga Street to Heirloom Group Inc., who plans to bring restaurant Heirloom Taco to the property.
— Scheduled a public hearing for new city zoning ordinances during a council meeting on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
— Extended moratoriums that prevent construction of new billboards in the city, disallow placement of mobile homes in individual lots in multifamily residential districts and remove the requirement of construction of concrete slabs in mobile home parks.