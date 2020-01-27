Jacksonville council approves ambulance remount

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville City Council awarded a bid for an ambulance remount during a brief meeting Monday night.
The council awarded the bid to North Carolina-based Precision Rescue Vehicles to remount the city’s type I ambulance module at a cost of $143,490. The remounting process allows the city to upgrade the existing body of an ambulance while replacing the chassis and making other needed upgrades, cutting cost over buying an entirely new vehicle.
“I think it’s going to be pretty good for our guys,” Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle said.
Also during the meeting, which lasted less than 10 minutes, the council held a first reading of an ordinance on flood damage prevention guidelines. The city will be required to pass the Federal Emergency Management Agency mandated rules, according to Mark Williams, the city’s building inspector.
“It’s not optional, it’s mandatory by the state since we’re under FEMA’s rules and regulations,” Williams said. The council can pass the ordinance, which governs building on floodplains, at its next meeting.
During the work session prior to the regular meeting, the council got an update on repairs needed at the city’s community center.
Brickwork around windows of a rear wall is sinking and bowing outwards, according to Williams, who met with a structural engineer to inspect damage. Williams said the city will likely need to hire an architect to develop a plan for replacing portions of the wall before moving forward.
“If it keeps moving and we don’t do anything, it’s going to fall,” Williams said.
Also during the meeting, the council:
— Approved an agreement with Sparklight to provide, for $2,800 per month, fiber internet to City Hall, the Parks and Recreation Department, Street Department and the public library.
—Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign an annual medical equipment agreement with Stryker for $10,252.80.
