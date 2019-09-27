JACKSONVILLE — At a swift meeting Friday morning, the Jacksonville City Council accepted the resignation of the city clerk and appointed a temporary replacement.
Antonia Rispoli Fanning, the current city clerk, is resigning Oct. 3 to take a position at the Anniston Army Depot, according city Administrator Albertha Grant.
The council Friday appointed Patty Sheppard, the executive secretary to Mayor Johnny Smith, to act as city clerk beginning Oct. 3 until a replacement is named.
“This is a temporary position until we get somebody hired,” Smith said. “She will not be doing all the duties of the city clerk, but we have to have a city clerk named and in place.”
An amended job description will have to be approved at the October meeting of the city’s Civil Service Board, after which the city will begin advertising for applicants for a new clerk, Smith said.
“We’ll have to send it to the Civil Service Board, and that’s part of why we asked you to meet today,” Smith told the council.
Sheppard will continue her role in the mayor’s office during her time as acting clerk, while Fanning’s duties will be shared around City Hall, Smith said.
“As far as her day-to-day activities, we will be dividing those out to other people in City Hall, so some other people will step up to the plate as well,” Smith said.
Also during the brief morning meeting, the council approved a new clerical assistant position for the Police Department.
The position, funded under the city’s newly-approved budget for the 2020 fiscal year, was originally an unfilled position in the animal control office. Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood requested the position be repurposed to provide investigators with paperwork and communication assistance.
“This person will be able to connect the dots and give our investigators more time out in the city,” Wood said when he requested the change earlier this month. “There’s no one that's doing bad things going to come turn themselves in. This will give them more time out in the field.”