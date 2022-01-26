Jacksonville city schools chief Mike Newell announces midyear retirement

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville City School Superintendent Mike Newell announced his retirement at Wednesday's school board meeting.
His announcement that he intends to retire, effective July 1, 2022, caught board members by surprise. “Shocked” was the self-described reaction from a couple of them.
“I’m speechless,” Jacksonville School Board member Marita Watson said, quipping that being speechless was a difficult thing for her.
During the emotional announcement, Newell said it was just his time and that he was looking forward to having more time to spend with his family. He said he was looking forward to moving from “Mr. Newell” more to “Papa” to his four year-old grandson Bently.
“I've been talking to a lot of different retirees and they say you just know when it's time,” Newell said. “I've spent 25 years in this system and I've enjoyed every minute of it. It's just time to move on.”
School board members took turns thanking Newell at Wednesday’s meeting. Each painted a glowing picture of what they described as “outstanding leadership.”
“You’ve given your life to this system for many many years and we appreciate all that you’ve done and every role that you have played in this system,” school board member Phyllis Morrison said.
Board member Jeff Gossett said Newell had led the school system through some difficult times.
“We know that Jacksonville is in your heart and you’ve done everything that you could possibly do for our system,” Gossett said.
Board member Ed Canady said the news was “bittersweet,” and said he would never forget Newell.
“I don’t like the decision — I’ll be honest with you,” Canady said with a laugh. “I wish you the best — don’t be a stranger. I’ll still be calling you for advice.”
Newell has been employed 25 years in the service of Jacksonville City Schools as an educator and in numerous other roles. He has been the superintendent for the past two and a half years and said he never would have dreamed this would be his position at the start of his career as he filled the position as a social studies teacher in the middle of February.
“I’m just grateful to anyone that has supported me along the way,” Newell said. “We have outstanding parents, outstanding students, and I couldn't ask for a better place to work over the past 25 years.”
Newell said he was excited to see what was in store for the district in the future.
“I’m a Golden Eagle through and through and I’ll be one until I die,” Newell said.