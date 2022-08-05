 Skip to main content
Everything AND the kitchen sink

Jacksonville City Hall holds pre-demolition sale

Pick a tile, any tile

Jacksonville City fireman Griffin Guy helps pull down City Hall ceiling tiles that will be repurposed for the fire department.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Any homeowner who’s had to move to a new address knows the feeling: Sometimes it’s better to just sell your possessions rather than drag them along.

City officials here are facing that scenario as they look toward an eventual move to a new City Hall, so they’re holding a “fire sale without the fire,” selling everything including their kitchen sinks. 