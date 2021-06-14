Jacksonville City Council votes to replace police vehicles

Jacksonville city officials made plans Tuesday to buy new police cars to replace some that are getting old.
The City Council voted at a regularly scheduled meeting to spend about $90,000 at Donohoo Chevrolet for two 2021 Tahoes that had already been equipped with lights and sirens, $74,000 for two unequipped 2021 Tahoes and and about $9,000 to install the lights and sirens in them.
At the work session prior to the meeting, police Chief Marcus Wood showed the council photos of some of the department’s older vehicles. The council added an agenda item to approve the purchases at the beginning of the meeting.
The council also amended several ordinances involving mobile food vendors in the city.
City officials said in a March meeting the amendments would allow mobile food vendors to operate between 7 a.m. and an hour before sunset in residentials and put out four tables, each with up to four chairs, in public areas.
“I hope this will ease up the restrictions we had on mobile food,” councilman Tony Taylor said. “Hopefully, you’ll see one in your neighborhood soon.”
In other business, the council:
— Approved plans to apply for a grant to fund sewer improvements on Church Avenue Southeast, Hatcher Avenue Southeast, Green Avenue Southeast, Tarver Street Southeast and Hollingsworth Street Southeast.
— Accepted a bid report to provide the city jail with a phone service.
— Held a first reading of an ordinance that would rezone 201 Greenleaf Street Southwest from a general business district to a two-family residential district.