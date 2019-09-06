JACKSONVILLE — Members of the Jacksonville City Council discussed the need for new vehicles in city departments in a budget work session Thursday night.
Thursday’s session was the second of six scheduled meetings of the council to discuss Jacksonville’s draft budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins Oct.1. The draft budget, which will need approval at a regular council meeting following these discussions, has the city projected to spend in FY2020 exactly as much as it plans to generate in revenue — $15,190,109.
During Thursday’s meeting, the council discussed the proposed budget for the city’s mayor and city clerk’s offices and Human Resources and Parks and Recreation departments.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and mayor’s office both have vehicles budgeted for the next year, among 10 vehicles the city plans to buy in 2020.
Councilman Terry Wilson brought up that the city take the opportunity to create a rotation plan for buying and selling the city’s vehicles to help reduce maintenance costs.
“This is probably a good time to start with as many as we’re going to buy,” Wilson said.
Janis Burns, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, also discussed the possibility of installing a splash pad in the city, though it was not budgeted for.
“It would improve the quality of life of the citizens,” Burns said.
Burns said a splash pad would cost around $220,000, and the council said Burns should look into seeking a grant before it is budgeted.
“I feel like it’s a good idea and I think kids would really enjoy it,” Council President Sandra Sudduth said.
The council also discussed the possibility of hiring a clerical assistant who would have duties in the city clerk’s office, mayor’s office and Human Resources Department.
A vacant, unfunded position for an assistant has remained unfilled for a few years now, according to Joy Seijo, the city’s human resource specialist.
“I could be doing other HR things that I would like to be able to do,” said Seijo.