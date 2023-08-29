 Skip to main content
Jacksonville City Council repeals drone ordinance

JACKSONVILLE — The City Council held a called meeting Tuesday afternoon that repealed the city’s drone regulations, according to officials.

The previous ordinance, passed in recent years, had stated that unmanned aerial craft could not be flown over the city’s police station or public parks. The city was later informed by the Federal Aviation Administration that only the agency has authority over airspace and city officials can’t enact such an ordinance, according to city spokesperson Ben Nunnally.

