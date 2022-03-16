Jacksonville City Council holds hookah lounge hearing

JACKSONVILLE — The contrite owner of Xhale Hookah Lounge pleaded his case with the Jacksonville City Council Monday night in the wake of authorities shutting down his business at the end of February.
In an attempt to get his business reopened, Manuel Santana told the council he’ll make a whole host of changes to put a halt to the operational problems police had found earlier at his establishment.
City Council president Tony Taylor told The Star Tuesday that a decision would likely be made before the next meeting. An affirmative re-vote would be required to let the business open again, but if no vote is taken, it will stay closed, according to a city spokesman.
Some of those problems were described by Mike Reese, an Alcoholic Beverage Control board representative at the hearing. He told council members that in his years of doing his job, he’d encountered situations such as he found on the lounge on the night of Feb. 26. He said it could have turned tragic very easily: Given the number of people in a building with few exits, had there been a fire, many would have died.
Reese said the number of people in the hookah lounge made for a “scary situation” in that the sheer number beyond its legal capacity created “chaos.” Reese said four code violations were noted at the lounge after inspection — including underage patrons, copious amounts of marijuana and entire bottles of liquor being sold and consumed inside the establishment.
Santana listened to the proceedings quietly at the back of the meeting hall with his wife and others acquainted with the lounge.
“I’ve failed you,” Santana said as he pleaded with the council.
Santana admitted fault in every claim laid out by Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood, and said his own security team failed him. He said he was making strides to rectify the issues presented by implementing new rules, doubling his security, purchasing an ID scanner, and more.
Santana even said he made plans to hire an “audio engineer” to help soundproof the lounge in an attempt to mitigate the noise issue. He also said he has been in touch with the Alabama Department of Transportation to help lay out a plan for parking.
The problems surrounding the lounge had been reported to police ever since it opened in December. It was shut down earlier this month after a surprise inspection performed by Jacksonville Police Department found the bar to be heavily over capacity.
Others speaking at the hearing included Olivia Santana, who advocated on her husband’s behalf.
Wood laid out a host of illegal activities that had been witnessed from the inside and surrounding areas of the lounge.
During his presentation to the council, Wood showed videos of bodycam footage that depicted a long line of parked cars alongside Alabama 21. An officer in the video said he could “smell the odor of marijauna coming from this hookah lounge,” as he approached in his patrol car.
Wood showed images and footage of several vehicles parked on private property, and told the council of a particular incident where a woman threatened an owner of one of those properties with a pistol when the owner tried to tell her to leave. Wood said she told the owner she would park wherever she wanted while pointing her pistol at him, and then turned and walked into the bar — leaving her car where it was.
Other businesses went as far as to post overseers outside on nights the lounge was open to ensure people did not park at their businesses, Wood said.
Wood said marijuana, narcotics, and loaded firearms were found on the premises the night of the inspection — noting that these were the things that were left or abandoned there.
“We didn’t search anybody,” Wood said. “This was just the stuff that was out in plain view.”