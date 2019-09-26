The Jacksonville City Council will meet Friday morning to appoint an acting city clerk, city officials said.
Antonia Rispoli Fanning, Jacksonville’s city clerk, has accepted another position at the Anniston Army Depot, city administrator Albertha Grant said Thursday
An agenda was released Thursday for the called meeting, set for 9 a.m. on Friday. The council held its regular meeting Monday.
“It will be a pretty quick meeting,” Grant said. “Our city clerk is leaving, so we’ll just meet to get a job description approved so we won’t have to wait until our next meeting on Oct. 14. We’ll have to do that and appoint a temporary city clerk.”
According to the meeting agenda, the council will consider appointing Patty Sheppard as acting city clerk starting Oct. 3. Sheppard currently serves as executive secretary to Mayor Johnny Smith.
The council will also consider adding a clerical position to the Police Department.