Jacksonville Christian center tries to help ‘when life hurts’

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center stays busy making things better year round, but at no time is their workload — and impact — bigger than during the holidays.
“Our motto is ‘Helping when life hurts,’” said Pat Borstorff, director of the center. “That could be any number of things.”
As Christmas approached, that meant filling a gymnasium with toys to give away.
Toyland, the center’s annual drive to provide toys, games and essentials, served 125 needy families in the Jacksonville area earlier this month.
Families found mountains of Nerf blasters, board games and bicycles to choose from for their kids. Parents could choose one from a tier of more expensive gifts and a few items of lesser cost, along with a package of essentials. The drive stocked well over 1000 toys, and 336 AA batteries to go with the electronic ones, according to Borstorff.
Borstorff said the drive is made possible by generous donors and volunteers.
“We just want to help,” she said. “We want people to know that there are good people in Jacksonville. We have a heart to help others and to try to bring joy and peace in the world.”
The center aims to accomplish their motto by focusing on those in need. Borstorff said the center mostly serves people at or below the poverty line, which she said is 26.3 percent in Jacksonville. Families pre-registered for Toyland beginning in October.
Borstorff said the center expected to make Christmas just a little bit better for families in the area.
“A lot of people have this idea of a perfect Christmas,” Borstorff said. “That’s not a reality for so many people. It gives them hope. That’s such an important thing to have, especially this time of year.”
The center, which is supported by 23 area churches, doesn’t stop its service after the holidays. Grocery assistance is available to people in need of it throughout the 36265 ZIP code, while the center gave out school supplies to 190 students at Jacksonville and Pleasant Valley schools before the start of school in August.
Borstorff said the turnout for Toyland was great, but she hopes more people can continue to come to them for assistance.
“We’re constantly trying to expand our awareness so we can help the people we need to help,” she said. “We’re just big-hearted people looking to make a difference.”