Jacksonville Christian Academy graduate wins Miss Georgia USA

Rachel Russaw is crowned Miss Georgia USA on Saturday, Nov. 19, at theHenry County Performing Arts Center McDonough, Ga. Winning a major beauty pageant was a lifelong dream of Russaw. She will now compete in the Miss USA competition in January.

“This is something I grew up watching with my mom and my sister,” Rachel Russaw said Wednesday about her recent honor, being crowned Miss Georgia USA. “It’s a huge honor.”

Russaw, 25, graduated from Jacksonville Christian Academy in 2015. One of her teachers, Tomya Hancock, said she isn’t surprised by the accolade bestowed on her at a pageant in November.

During her days at Jacksonville Christian Academy, Rachel Russaw, left, was best friends with Kalyn Laster, middle, and her sister Courtney, who is 22 months older than Rachel. The three remain close friends, and Kalyn and Courtney are two of the new Miss Georgia USA’s biggest supporters. 
Rachel Russaw is glad to have a platform to encourage young women to dream and work hard.