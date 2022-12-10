Jacksonville Christian Academy graduate wins Miss Georgia USA

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Rachel Russaw is crowned Miss Georgia USA on Saturday, Nov. 19, at theHenry County Performing Arts Center McDonough, Ga. Winning a major beauty pageant was a lifelong dream of Russaw. She will now compete in the Miss USA competition in January.
During her days at Jacksonville Christian Academy, Rachel Russaw, left, was best friends with Kalyn Laster, middle, and her sister Courtney, who is 22 months older than Rachel. The three remain close friends, and Kalyn and Courtney are two of the new Miss Georgia USA’s biggest supporters.
“This is something I grew up watching with my mom and my sister,” Rachel Russaw said Wednesday about her recent honor, being crowned Miss Georgia USA. “It’s a huge honor.”
Russaw, 25, graduated from Jacksonville Christian Academy in 2015. One of her teachers, Tomya Hancock, said she isn’t surprised by the accolade bestowed on her at a pageant in November.
“We remember her,” said Hancock, an English teacher at the school. “She was a good student and always quiet, well-behaved and respectful. She was a positive role model and a good athlete. It’s an honor for us and for her.”
A longtime friend of Russaw’s will never forget a special day at JCA. Kalyn Laster, the daughter of Jacksonville city councilwoman and educator Sherry Laster, said she was a new student at JCA and had no friends.
“I was sitting on a tree stump on the playground,” Laster said. “She walked up and started talking. My mom did her mother’s hair, and we became friends instantly.”
Laster and Russaw’s educational paths lasted through high school and continued even through college. Both attended the University of Alabama, and now they both live in Atlanta.
“I went to the pageant the
Friday before the pageant on Saturday,” Laster said. “She stood out, just her presence and confidence. I thought she must have been on the beauty pageant circuit for years, but it is her second year.”
Russaw’s mother, KaSandra, lives in Weaver where Rachel and her sister, Courtney, grew up.
“She was defiant when it came to fashion,” KaSandra said. “We are not surprised because she has always been in fashion. She wanted to pick out her own clothes from the moment she started walking. She always wanted to do pageants, but I didn’t have time or money, and she just started entering a year ago and has won four out of five pageants.”
Russaw, who majored in consumer science at UA, is an online influencer through her YouTube channel, “Rachel Russaw Clothing Haul.” She models products and clothing made by Jovani, Lancomb, Estee Lauder and Ralph Lauren. Also, she is a vlogger and an entrepreneur with her online boutique. To visit the site, search for “Shein Haul Rachel Marie Clothing.”
Russaw’s journey to Miss Georgia USA began a couple of years ago. After having achieved the career paths she wanted, she began thinking about her dream of entering a beauty pageant. She began exercising and took a class about how to walk on a runway.
“That old feeling of entering a pageant came up again, and I just went for it,” she said. “I am that type of person to go for things, and now I am using the win as a platform to encourage other young women to go for their dreams. I can speak with them about their mental health and their self-confidence and entrepreneurship.”
The next step for Russaw is to compete in January for the Miss USA title.
Her father, Derrick, who lives in Birmingham, said he is proud of his daughter.
“She has worked hard, learned to walk, diet and exercise,” he said. “She had a goal and clear focus, and I am happy she was able to complete that goal.”