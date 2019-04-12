Diners in Jacksonville could be enjoying fried-chicken sandwiches from a popular chain by August, and other restaurants may be on the menu soon, too.
Mark Stephens, the city’s director of planning and development, said developers of the site for a Chick-Fil-A franchise expect to complete construction by Aug. 1, according to plans on file with the city. Two other restaurant projects in town are also underway, Stephens said.
Crews this week demolished the last existing buildings on the Chick-Fil-A site, on the southeast corner of Alabama 21 and Vann Street. The largest of those buildings was a grocery store starting in the 1970s, and later became a fitness club. A former dry-cleaning shop that later held a payday lending office was also demolished, along with a long-vacant drive-though banking branch. Stephens said the Chick-Fil-A restaurant will occupy only the northern half of the site.
“There’s actually going to be an access drive from 21 to Church (Avenue) that splits the property,” he said.
The property south of that drive will be open for future development, Stephen said, though the city has received no plans for anything there yet.
A Miami-based developer bought the Chick-Fil-A property in July 2018 for $330,000, then sold it last month to a firm in Georgia for $505,000, according to real estate documents filed with the Calhoun County probate office. That company, New Urban Development Jacksonville AL LLC, then borrowed about $2.7 million against the property, according to a mortgage recorded last month at the probate office. Efforts Friday to reach a representative of New Urban, John McCleskey, were unsuccessful.
Also planning to open in August is a steak house a short drive south on Alabama 21. Sokratis and Nikolitsa Kappis of Lincoln bought the vacant former Pizza Hut building there in December for $187,500, according to probate documents.
Sokratis Kappis said Friday that they had “gutted pretty much everything on the inside” of the building. He said he’s worked in the restaurant industry for about 20 years, almost entirely in Italian restaurants, most recently Palermo’s Italian Grill in Gadsden, which closed in November.
Kappis said the new restaurant will, of course, serve steak, along with seafood, pasta and vegetables. All kinds of customers will be welcome, he said, but he wants his restaurant to offer something not available elsewhere in town.
“It’s not a bar scene, not a Mexican restaurant, not a Chinese restaurant,” he said. “It’s something families can come out and enjoy.”
On the Public Square, another family is continuing renovations of the city’s former Ladiga Street fire station, which Stan Gowen said he, his wife, his son and his daughter-in-law are leasing from the city.
The Gowens are doing most of the work to prepare Heirloom Taco for opening, he said, which has presented them with a few unexpected difficulties. He said they’ve settled on a new standard answer when anyone asks about an opening date.
“That is, ‘it’s a surprise,’” he said. “To all of us.”