Jacksonville BOE approves employee pay raise

Jacksonville’s school board on Thursday voted to give a 2 percent raise to employees of the city school system — and not just the teachers who got a state-funded pay raise from the state Legislature.
The raise was part of a raft of small changes to the salary schedule approved by the board Thursday, changes that Superintendent Mike Newell said should help the board attract and keep teachers.
“I think this will make us competitive in hiring,” Newell said at a school board meeting at the board’s offices.
Lawmakers earlier this year approved a pay raise for teachers, funded by money from the state. It has generally been described as a 2 percent raise, but according to data Newell shared at Thursday’s meeting, there are higher raises for teachers with more seniority and education, with an experienced teacher with a doctorate degree picking up a 6 percent raise.
Newell proposed that the board pay for a 2 percent pay increase even for employees not covered by the raise, paid for by the city school system. Newell didn’t have an exact figure for the cost of that raise. He also proposed increases to the school system’s annual locally funded bonus for National Board Certified teachers.
The school board, with two members absent, voted 3-0 to approve those changes. With that vote, they also approved the school system’s participation in Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Math and Science, or TEAMS, a new state system that allows math and science teachers to opt for a different salary schedule than their colleagues.
TEAMS teachers would opt out of tenure and would have or would make a plan to seek National Board Certification or a similar level of qualification; those new teachers would start at about $46,000 per year — $5,000 more than a typical teacher — with larger steps up in pay as they remain in the system.
Newell said TEAMS shows promise in helping the state recruit more science and math teachers. He said some administrators in the state education department have expressed interest in returning to the classroom because of the pay possible under the program.
Teachers’ organizations have historically been skeptical of efforts to offer non-tenure tracks, but Angela Morgan, the local Alabama Education Association representative, said TEAMS could work well in some cases. She said retired teachers from Georgia, not particularly worried about tenure, could cross state lines to work here.
“Turnabout is fair play,” she said.
Newell said the school board will be on a tight schedule for the planned move from the current school board office, near the former site of Kitty Stone Elementary, to a new office under construction near the city’s current school buildings.
The new owner of the school board office, Jacksonville State University, has plans to take over the current office Aug. 1. Newell said that post-pandemic shortages in supply and labor have slowed construction of the new building.
“We have been on pins and needles for a while,” he said. He said he expects the new building to be complete by July 23.