Jacksonville begins planning budget for next fiscal year

The Jacksonville City Council met Monday afternoon to discuss the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a special called work session.
Mayor Johnny Smith said the budget will likely be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many Jacksonville State University students to leave the city after campus closed in spring. Expenditures requested by city departments typically exceed the city’s projected revenues, Smith said.
“It always starts off pretty scary,” Smith said.
This year, he said, city administrator Albertha Grant worked with the head of each department on those requests; Grant said the projected expenditures from most departments didn’t change much.
Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood asked for new lieutenant and dispatcher positions at the Police Department, in addition to hiring a new assistant chief. The department also asked for money for the care of their police dog.
Through the lieutenant position, Wood said, he would be able to boost promotions in the department.
Currently, Wood said, the department has to pay a lot of overtime to its part-time dispatchers when one of them is called in to cover for a full-time dispatcher.
Wood also asked for new cars. Councilman Tony Turner said it would be a good idea to revisit that request in the middle of the fiscal year.
The council also discussed permanent hazard pay for first responders, which was requested by Wood and Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Kadle.
“I think it would help us get better quality people and retain them once they’re here,” Kadle said.
Grant also discussed canceling its contract for landscaping at the Public Safety Complex and developing a plan to have landscaping done internally. She said the building also needed a new projector screen and janitorial services.
According to Grant, the library is eligible for state funding on the condition that its budget doesn’t decrease from the previous year, and adding a new paint job to the library’s budget would accomplish that. She said the Dr. Francis Medical Museum also needed $1,500 in repairs.
Grant said the amount of money requested by the city’s municipal court was about the same as last year. However, she said, the city needed another defense attorney and prosecutor, as some of the current ones had to recuse themselves from representing certain defendants.
Requests were slightly down in the planning and building departments, Grant said.