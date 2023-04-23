Jacksonville begins 100 Alabama Miles Challenge

JACKSONVILLE — Heather Watkins and her family were like many other Alabamians Saturday as she began a public physical fitness initiative known as the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge.
About a dozen participants registered to begin their own respective 100 mile journeys Saturday morning at the Jacksonville Community Center.
Watkins’ family was clad with the signature challenge T-shirt with even their mini goldendoodle sporting the same attire.
Watkins said the puppers help keep the family active with walks around the neighborhood that she takes with her daughter. This is just one of many examples, she said, that her family does together to stay active.
“We’ve done Woodstock together as a family. We’ve done lots of Color Run 5Ks together as a family as well,” Watkins said.
In addition to the 5K races, Watkins said she and her family like to travel the state going to different outdoor parks in search of waterfalls and the like. This is one of the reasons for the challenge.
“The challenge encourages people to get outside to see different parts of Alabama, if they can, but especially to be active,” said Janis Burns, director of Jacksonville’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s an ‘unplug and play’ kind of thing.”
Burns said getting families out and encouraging people to put down their devices was one reason she is really excited about the challenge.
Burns encouraged event participants to walk next to someone they didn’t know for the chance to meet with and chat with someone new.
“It’s just kind of fun and it gives people a chance to get out and just do,” Burns said.
