Jacksonville begins 100 Alabama Miles Challenge

The Jacksonville-native Watkins family — and their mini goldendoodle — regularly enjoy family events such as Jacksonville’s event for the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge. From left are Matt, Kent, Mikaela, and Heather Watkins, their friend Carly Hamm, and Juliet Rose (the dog), all sporting matching T-shirts as they ready themselves to head out on the course with the other challenge participants.

JACKSONVILLE — Heather Watkins and her family were like many other Alabamians Saturday as she began a public physical fitness initiative known as the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge. 

About a dozen participants registered to begin their own respective 100 mile journeys Saturday morning at the Jacksonville Community Center. 

