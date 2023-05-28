Jacksonville attracts art, families, and 2 monkeys to town square

JACKSONVILLE — The public square Saturday was filled with patrons browsing handmade crafts, thumbing through artwork, and playing with monkeys.
Yes, you read that right. Amongst the craft vendors of jewelry, crocheted creatures and wind chimes, a Jacksonville couple by the name of Josh and Tina Gurgel was drawing a crowd with their two capuchin monkeys, Kiala and Kylo.
The group stole the show as many coming into the square from the south side on Pelham Road first saw the couple with their furry friends. Kiala and Kylo squeaked and chittered as they greeted eager children, sniffing at the children’s small curious hands.
Josh Gurgel said that the two were Brazilian capuchins, which are a sub-type of capuchin monkey. He also noted that the type of capuchin monkey the character Ross Geller had on the popular ’90s sitcom “Friends” was classified as a “white-faced capuchin.”
Gurgel said this was the first year he and his wife had visited the fair on the square, and they wanted to bring Kiala and Kylo along to help socialize the animals. He said the monkeys love meeting and “talking” to people, as the couple have been working with them ever since the animals were babies.
“They needed homes and I’ve been studying capuchins, primates, for years, and so we could provide the home that they need,” Gurgel said.
Though not biologically siblings, Gurgel said he and his wife raise them as if they were their own children, noting that being monkey parents is not a job for everyone. Raising a monkey is a full time job as they require round-the-clock care.
Gurgel and his wife seemed happy with the little animals scurrying all around them. And the Fair on the Square patrons seemed happy for them to be there as well.
“We just try to get them out to meet people. We know that people don’t get an opportunity to see this other than zoos generally in their lifetime, so we like people to get to see them and it’s good for them to be socialized,” Gurgel said.
Rows of brightly colored artwork of every sort layered the town square. Children darted in and out of the rows while their parents browsed nearby.
Jacksonville Arts Council Director Nancy Gillespie said there were myriad vendors that participated Saturday, creating an array of handmade trinkets of every sort. T-shirts, flower arrangements, wreaths, and stained glass; tables full of craftwork blanketed the grassy spot in the center of the city’s traffic circle.
This year even had featured artists from an atypical source, said Gillespie.
“One thing that we’re very proud of is this year we’ve incorporated a children’s art program,” Gillespie said.
Between 40 and 50 child participants drew or painted some type of artwork to go on display at the fair. The creations were classified by ages, with a first, second and third place winner. Each winner received a gift card, according to Gillespie.
“They’re all on easels, a lot of work went into it,” Gillespie said.
Various groups throughout the community, such as the Boys and Girls Club, independent children and kids from the Jacksonville Community Center, submitted the artwork.
Visitors might have been surprised to find no food trucks at the event, other than the Kona Ice frozen treat vehicle that sat off to the side. Gillespie said that this was done intentionally as the art council preferred the vendors and event patrons visit the local restaurants on the square and promote small businesses and economic growth in their own city.
