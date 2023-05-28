 Skip to main content
Jacksonville attracts art, families, and 2 monkeys to town square

Monkey business

Josh and Tina Gurgel moved to Jacksonville from Virginia about a year and a half ago, and are already well known in Calhoun County because of their furry friends, two Brazilian capuchin monkeys.

JACKSONVILLE — The public square Saturday was filled with patrons browsing handmade crafts, thumbing through artwork, and playing with monkeys. 

Yes, you read that right. Amongst the craft vendors of jewelry, crocheted creatures and wind chimes, a Jacksonville couple by the name of Josh and Tina Gurgel was drawing a crowd with their two capuchin monkeys, Kiala and Kylo. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.