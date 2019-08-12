In a swift meeting Monday night, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved alcohol licenses for several businesses in the city.
The council approved on-premises alcohol licenses for KT Pho Asian Restaurant, which has been open on Jacksonville’s Public Square since March, and Calhoun Steak House, a new restaurant planned to come to the building once occupied by Pizza Hut on Pelham Road.
Gas station Model City Market 3, which was previously known as Wolf Mart 2, located a little further south on Pelham Road, also had a retail alcohol license approved Monday.
A special events license was approved for Jacksonville restaurant Struts to sell alcohol during the upcoming Spirit on Mountain Street event on Aug. 22.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to schedule a public hearing during the Oct. 28 council meeting for a proposed zoning amendment that would see the Roost apartment complex on Alabama 204 be rezoned into a general business district.
According to Mark Stephens, the city’s director of planning and development, the owner of the property wishes to open a multi-use property.
“They’ve got plans basically for an apartment complex with like a coffee shop in the front,” Stephens said.
According to the Calhoun County Revenue Department, the apartment complex is owned by Florence-based Noble Investments LLC, which is organized by a William Diver.
Under the property’s current zoning, only single and multi-family residential buildings, such as homes or apartment complexes, can operate in the space.
After the hearing in October, the council can approve the amendment and rezone the property.
In other business, the council:
- Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign a contract with Super K’s Seal Coat and Striping for work on the parking lot at the Jacksonville Community Center.
- Authorized Smith to sign a scheduled service agreement with Trane for air control systems at the city’s public safety complex.
- Approved the addition of a new city position, utility maintenance operator.