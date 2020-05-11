Jacksonville approves July back to school sales tax holiday

The Jacksonville City Council on Monday approved a tax free holiday for the “back to school” season at a meeting held through Zoom that evening.
Officials said at a work session before the meeting, also held through the video chat service, that the holiday is set for the weekend of July 17.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Johnny Smith said during the work session, the city will likely lose money. But he was still in favor of approving the holiday so it could help residents.
“A lot of families are going to be hurting, too,” Smith said.
The City Council also authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with Gilbert, Pump and Mechanical for pump assembly replacement at the hospital sewer lift station.
Smith said at the meeting that Monday was Jacksonville City Hall’s “soft opening,” with half of the staff working there and the other working from home. Smith said the doors were locked, and residents could only come in by appointment. Those who had appointments had to wear masks and have their temperatures taken, he said.
In other business, the council:
— Discussed financing a fire truck during the work session. Smith recommended applying for a program through the United States Department of Agriculture.
— Read aloud part of a letter in which a resident thanked police Chief Marcus Wood for handling a situation with “care and compassion.”