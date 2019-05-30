JACKSONVILLE — The City of Jacksonville has a new, albeit familiar, chief over its fire department.
Keith Kadle, who had served as interim fire chief since 2017, lost his “interim” tag at the Jacksonville City Council meeting Thursday night and officially assumed the duties of the position.
“I just want to thank the mayor and the council for the opportunity to be the fire chief,” Kadle said. “We have a great fire department with a bunch of great employees that work every day with honor and distinction to try to serve the people of Jacksonville the best that they can, and I’m just honored to be a part of it.”
Kadle has been involved in the Jacksonville Fire Department for more than 30 years, holding the position of assistant chief for the last eight. Kadle took over the interim position after former chief Wade Buckner resigned in October 2017.
“I’ve worked for Keith for a long time before he was assistant chief,” Mayor Johnny Smith said of Kadle. “He’s always worked really hard. I know he’s done a good job the last 20 months, and I’m sure he will continue to do that.”
In other business, the council:
Heard from Councilman Jimmy Harrell that he’ll soon resign from the council as he will be moving away from the city. His final meeting will be June 10.
Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Oxford Police Department allowing Jacksonville police to receive access to and equipment from the new East Metro Area Crime Center, which opened May 24 in Oxford. The use of the facility will not cost Jacksonville anything.
Finished reviewing a draft of changes to city zoning ordinances. Another draft with additional changes made during the review process will be brought forward at a future meeting.
Approved a contract with Utility Engineering Consultants for engineering services for a sewer project on Vann Street.