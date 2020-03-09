Jacksonville approves bid for fire truck refurbishment

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville Fire Department pumper truck will be refurbished now that the city has received a bid and approved a resolution to pay $148,611.04 for the work.
The 1996 E-One Cyclone Pumper is in good condition, according to Fire Chief Keith Kadle
“This truck is a good candidate for this,” said Kadle. “I see no reason why this truck, once refurbished, couldn’t last another 10 years in service.”
The nearly $150,000 price tag is just a fraction of what the city would pay for a brand new fire engine, which typically costs upward of $600,000, according to Kadle.
The cost reduction comes at a good time for the city. During a work session prior to the regular City Council meeting Monday night, city Finance Accountant Laura Copeland proposed a possible change to the city’s existing investment policy to help rebuild a savings account that took a large hit after the March 19, 2018 tornado.
Copeland suggested the city have an investment expert from Raymond James, an investment bank, come discuss options for future investments to help replenish the savings account. The council agreed that it would be a wise move and asked Copeland to bring in the expert for the next work session.
During the work session the council also discussed the possibility of purchasing a small, handheld fogger machine, amid rising concerns of the newest coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak. The city is looking into the TOMI brand SteraMist Surface unit, which is designed to disinfect “any space, whether used for specific service needs or acquired for daily use,” according to the product’s description listed on the TOMI Environmental Solutions website. The unit comes with a $30,000 price tag, but according to Kadle, it is a great asset to have, even beyond recent virus worries.
Kadle is looking into the unit more and has requested an official quote from the brand and is set to deliver that information to the council as soon as possible, hopefully before the next regularly scheduled council meeting. If the information comes sooner, council members agreed, they may need to call a brief meeting to discuss the matter further.
In other business the council:
- Discussed minor changes to city job descriptions. Changes include updated language, abolishment of outdated titles and updated qualifications for city jobs.
- Discussed issues with the pond in front of the Public Safety Complex and discussed having an evaluation performed by Building and Earth to see what is causing the lowering water levels.
- Discussed new municipal phone lines, costs, possible benefits and possible issues — specifically, what happens in the event of a power outage.
- Approved an extension of a Performance Bond from Doug Sears in the amount of $17,5000 for James Flat Subdivision.
- Approved amendment to the resolution regarding resurfacing Mountain Street Northeast.
- Authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with Municode for a website redesign for the city.
- Approved the FY2020 contract agreement with Marisa Preuninger for the Jacksonville Farmers Market. The new contract changes the market hours to 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Authorized the mayor to sign the Gas Leak Investigation agreement with Lisco Inc.
- Authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with CSL Service Inc. for a sewer flow study.