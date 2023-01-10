 Skip to main content
Jacksonville appoints new municipal court judge

Jason Odom swearing in

Judge Shannon Page swears in new Jacksonville municipal court Judge Jason Odom, who stands next to his wife Janet Odom, at an open house celebration for Odom Monday night at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

The city of Jacksonville swore in a new municipal court judge Monday night, as the previous judge, Jennifer Weems, was recently elected to a county circuit judgeship.

Judge Jason Odom was surrounded by friends, family and law colleagues as the longtime area attorney took the seat.

