Jacksonville appoints new municipal court judge

The city of Jacksonville swore in a new municipal court judge Monday night, as the previous judge, Jennifer Weems, was recently elected to a county circuit judgeship.
Judge Jason Odom was surrounded by friends, family and law colleagues as the longtime area attorney took the seat.
“We’re happy to have him come on board. I think he’ll do a great job for us. We have really been blessed with some really good judges in the past. Judge Weems did a great job for us,” Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said.
Many who spoke to the crowd at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex Monday echoed Smith’s words, saying that Weems’ work was revered, and they had high hopes for Odom.
“I don’t know what the process is for picking the municipal judges here in Jacksonville, but whoever is doing it, is doing a good job,” said Calhoun County Circuit Judge Shannon Page, who delivered the oath of office to Odom.
Odom becomes judge with nearly 30 years of experience practicing law, as he got his start in 1994 as an attorney for the U.S. Army JAG Corps, he said. He practiced law at firms in Atlanta until 2007, when he moved his practice to Anniston and has been in the area ever since.
The decision to appoint Odom to the position was voted on in mid-November, according to the city’s Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally.
“Jason is a familiar face here in Calhoun County. He works with the MDA. He’s been practicing law for 30 years, and it’s reassuring to have him come and take over for Judge Weems and continue to represent fair and objective justice,” Nunnally said.
