JACKSONVILLE – Homeowners still in the recovery process from the March 2018 tornado in Jacksonville have been given a reprieve from the City Council, which voted Monday to suspend building restrictions for some residential properties.
“This is something we’ve talked about before,” said Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth. “So we’re approving this again.”
The council in a 4-0 vote approved a 180-day moratorium on building code restrictions for homeowners who had their residential structures damaged by the tornado. Those restrictions will be lifted for 180 days.
It’s the second time the council has temporarily suspended building restrictions for houses damaged by the storm.
In other business, the council voted to allow the police department to purchase new weapons for each officer.
“We’ve already budgeted for this,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood. “This will allow us to have uniformity with our weapons. Right now everyone uses their own.”
There is a blood drive taking place in the city Tuesday, according to Sudduth.
“Eastwood Preservation Committee will be having a blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville,” she said. “We’ll be there from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.”
The city will hold two events on the Public Square on April 27, according to mayor Johnny Smith. Fair on the Square will be held by the Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while Take Pride in Jacksonville Day will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
In other business, the City Council:
Approved a motion to pay $7,250 to Pyrotecnico for fireworks to be used at the JaxFest Celebration on July 3.
Approved a motion for the Parks Department to purchase a $19,991 Chevrolet Trax.