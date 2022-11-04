Jacksonville ACAP scores are exemplary

Jacksonville’s younger schoolchildren are tops academically overall in Calhoun County according to recently released scores of standardized tests they took during the previous school year.
The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program evaluated students in grades two through eight for their skill in English language arts and math, with science testing for grades four, six and eight.
Scores from testing taken last spring show that after an academic lull caused by COVID precautions,the students continued to excel as in previous years in all categories, but especially in English language arts, according to Jacksonville school Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard.
In addition to scoring highest overall in the county, the system placed 10th overall in the state in ELA. The school system scored 66 percent proficiency on ELA, almost a full 20 percentage points higher than the state’s average of 48 percent. The school also placed top 14 in the state for science.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with the numbers. Math isn’t what we want it to be, but it’s not that way statewide either,” Howard said.
It scored a 30 percent in math whereas the state scored a 27 percent proficiency. In science, the school scored a 56 percent and the state scored a 37 percent.
The school system beat out its previous year’s ranking of No. 13 in English language arts in the state, No. 24 in science, and No. 43 in mathematics in the state, according to the city’s press release from that time.
“It shows how hard our teachers have worked everyday to not just get caught up with COVID, but also we’re pushing through with a new curriculum that’s been handed down by the state department,” Howard said.
Howard said that in math, the current numbers “are not going to reflect what they truly know.” He said when there is time away from learning the subject, if the student doesn’t stay on top of it there is a chance of backsliding and learning loss.
Nonetheless, Howard said he and the board had plans in place that will allow for some of that learning loss to be recovered.
“With the board’s support, we’re increasing our math and reading coaches. We have multiple coaches now to help with K-8 to give that foundation and work with the teachers on delivering the concepts that are necessary in their curriculum and their course of studies,” Howard said.
“I’m extremely excited about those possibilities,” he continued.
Beginning in the eighth grade, students take the ACT instead of the ACAP, so the school is also taking measures to increase its ACT scores, Howard said.
Certain grade levels had exemplary scores. These included third-graders and eighth-graders who both scored highest with a 75 percent in language arts against the state’s average of 54 — a difference of 21 percentage points.
For some, perhaps the most important question of all was, Did the successful classes get a pizza party? Howard said with a laugh, “Each grade level did different types of celebrations for their accomplishments on the tests.”