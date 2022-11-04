 Skip to main content
Jacksonville ACAP scores are exemplary

Members of Diane Hall’s 4th-grade class engage in active learning at Kitty Stone Elementary. This year’s fourth-graders (last year’s third-graders) showed exemplary scores in the ACAP tests.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville’s younger schoolchildren are tops academically overall in Calhoun County according to recently released scores of standardized tests they took during the previous school year.

The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program evaluated students in grades two through eight for their skill in English language arts and math, with science testing for grades four, six and eight.