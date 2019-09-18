JACKSONVILLE — In a called meeting Wednesday, the Jacksonville Board of Education voted to delay closing on the purchase of a new building that would house the school system’s central offices.
After agreeing in a board meeting last week to buy the building located at 320 Branscomb Drive Southwest in Jacksonville for $490,000, board members Wednesday night unanimously accepted Superintendent Mark Petersen’s recommendation that closing the deal be delayed.
“We purchased last week, and we were going to close tomorrow,” Petersen said after the meeting. “The board has delayed closing.”
The board entered into a private executive session for about 30 minutes to discuss real estate negotiations before the vote.
The school system currently maintains offices in a small section of the former Kitty Stone Elementary School, which is now owned by Jacksonville State University. The school system’s lease for the property expires in September 2020.
The building in question currently houses a LabCorp location in addition to some other medical offices. According to the Calhoun County Revenue Department, the building is currently owned by Tuscaloosa-based Pod U Holdings, LLC.
Also during the meeting, the board submitted its vote for school board member Marita Watson as district chairman of the Alabama Association of School Boards.
“Thank you, I appreciate your vote of confidence,” Watson said after the vote.