International food delights guests at Jax State

One way to experience another culture is through its food.
Jacksonville State University’s International Student Organization allowed others to do just that with its annual International Tasters Fair Saturday at the student recreation center.
Tables wrapped around the room were loaded down with food from countries all around the world, including Montenegro, South Korea, Columbia, Nepal and Argentina.
Each country’s representative served paper cups with sample sizes of that county’s food. However, consuming those small sample sizes from all the countries represented could still fill up a “world traveler.”
ISO public relations representative Brayden Turner said that while this was his first time judging the event, he attended last year and said it drew about the same sized crowd.
The biggest difference from last year’s event, Turner said, is the diversity in the dishes themselves. A guest in 2022 would have found more rice dishes than were featured this year, when the variation was greater across 27 selections.
Honduras native Jax State student David Mejiah was a part of the lineup Saturday, serving carne asada. Mejiah said in his country of origin, the dish is normally much larger than the bite-sized folded corn tortillas and meat they served at the event.
Asked how he thought the dish would fare in the competition aspect of the event, Mejiah said “I don’t know. Hopefully they’ll like it. We worked hard with it.”
The event was a success, with a few of the serving dishes running out before people could make their way completely around the room. Some folks were walking around with sample cups stacked up like miniature Leaning Towers of Pisa.
A bright-eyed five-year-old, Eliyana Shah, of Pakistan, walked around holding her plate with her mom, dressed in a traditional Pakistani dress. As with many kids, Eliyana’s mom said the child was a picky eater and had only grazed here and there.
The event was open to the public, so it wasn’t only students and staff who were delighting at the bite-sized vittles. One woman, Rebecca Prestridge, was there with her daughter who is a Jax State student.
Asked if she’d enjoyed the food so far, Prestridge giggled and said, “Oh yes. I do not know any of the names, but it’s really good.”
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.
Star Staff Writer
