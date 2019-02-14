A Jacksonville man was indicted by a Calhoun County grand jury last month on an assortment of charges stemming from an incident in November at the victim’s home.
Nathaniel Vincent Bragg, 21, was arrested Nov. 11 by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies and charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.
Bragg was later indicted on charges of first-degree burglary, impersonating an officer, attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.
Prosecutor Stanley Allen said the initial charges were likely modified during the grand jury session.
According to court documents, Bragg unlawfully entered a victim’s home on the day of his arrest planning to assault that person with a knife.
The documents also allege that Bragg falsely claimed to be a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy with a warrant to arrest the victim, then ran from an actual deputy and tried to prevent the officer from arresting him.
An effort to reach the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Bragg remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. Bragg could face a life sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $60,000 if convicted, according to state law.
Impersonating an officer is a Class C felony,attempting to elude law enforcement is a Class A misdemeanor and resisting arrest is a Class B misdemeanor.