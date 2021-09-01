Illness will force Pearl Williams to miss 9/11 events

The mother of the local man killed in Washington D.C. on 9/11 is being treated for pneumonia related to the COVID-19 virus.
Jacksonville’s Pearl Williams, 79, whose son Dwayne Williams died at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, is at Talladega Rehabilitation Center. There were no beds available in Calhoun County, which prompted the move to Talladega.
Williams’ son Roy, who lives in Birmingham, spoke about the circumstances that will prohibit her involvement in 9/11 memorial events next week.
“Please ask everyone to pray for her,” he said.
Williams will miss the Sept. 9 Remembrance Panel at Jacksonville State University, the ceremony honoring her late son at Jacksonville High School’s football game on Sept. 10, and the Sept. 11 ceremony she had planned at her son’s monument at the Jacksonville City Cemetery.
Roy Williams will stand in for his mother, except during the panel because of his work schedule.