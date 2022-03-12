Holocaust Remembrance event to be held April 5 in new Merrill Hall

Organizers of Jacksonville State University’s Holocaust Remembrance program expect a return to the normal this year as in-person observances resume. COVID forced cancellation in 2020 and a virtual observance in 2021.
Started in 1982 by a group of students from JSU’s Wesley Foundation, the event is intended to educate new generations about World War II and the Nazis' attempt to exterminate a class of people.
The event will be free and open to the public as well as JSU’s faculty and students, according to event committee member Karlie Johnson.
“Our goal is to provide education and awareness and most of all remembrance of what happened because it's obviously something that we don’t ever want to happen again,” Johnson said. “It has always been the mission of the committee to keep this accessible to not only our JSU campus community but to the wider community as well.”
This year’s event will be held in the Merrill Hall Auditorium on April 5, at 7 p.m. Also JSU’s History, Anthropology and Geography librarian, Johnson said this year’s event will feature guest speaker Eli Pinhas, who is the son of Holocaust survivors.
Pinhas’ parents were from Salonica, Greece — a city in which the Holocaust eradicated more than 95 percent of its Jewish population during the war.
Reverend Robert Fowler from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is giving the invocation.
Once an event “packed to the gills” with standing room only, the event’s numbers have dwindled over the years, according to Johnson. She said her first experience with the event was during her freshman year of college.
“It was spring of 2005, and I saw a couple who were both Holocaust survivors and they both their stories,” Johnson said. “I sat there and listened to these two people tell their story, and I was forever changed.”
Fellow event committee member and visiting instructor Matthew Hill has volunteered to be the event’s emcee. Hill said he finds this event to be important in more ways than just remembrance, but also lends an educational factor to school-aged children all across the state.
Hill explained that — barring this year — JSU typically hosts a writing competition called “Imagining the Holocaust,” centered around the event that involves middle school and high school students from all over the state. The winners are usually announced at the event, but this year’s competition fell through the cracks.
Hill said the current situation in Ukraine and Russia suggests we need a reminder of the world’s history now more than ever, and that solidarity for the human race and embracing the differences therein are what make us stronger.
“I think the Holocaust Remembrance event is important because we, as a society, are doomed to repeat history if we do not remember the events have that happened before,” Hill said. “This event signifies a sense of unity amongst attendees who are adamant on preventing future travesties.”
With more and more time passing between current days and WWII, Hill said some of the interest in that history is being lost, its teachings fading from classroom curriculums.
Prior years’ events were more elaborate affairs with music, lit candles and more. Hill said the committee’s hope is to spark that interest back into the community to restore the event to its former glory.