Highly regarded nonprofit JCOC has new director

Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center was founded in 1995

Pat Borstorff, left, hands over the directorship of the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center to Summer Jennings, a frequent volunteer there. Here, they show the typical cartful of groceries JCOC gives to families who are food insecure.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

A highly regarded local charity is seeing a change in leadership, but its track record in running a food bank and other services is not expected to change.

Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center on Monday welcomed Summer Jennings as its director, following a month of transition alongside its previous director, Pat Borstorff.