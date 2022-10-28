 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

High school bands converge at JSU for concert Saturday

Southerners-to-perform

The JSU Marching Southerners will perform Saturday around 4:45 p.m. at the end of the preliminary round of a high school band competition. They're shown performing at a halftime on Oct. 15.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State University will host the largest regional championship for high school marching bands in the school’s history this Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. 

Between 15,000 and 20,000 people are expected as the Bands of America, a program organized by the nonprofit organization Music for All, will bring its Southeastern U.S. regional competition to Jacksonville for the Alabama Regional Championship. 