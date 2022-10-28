High school bands converge at JSU for concert Saturday

Jacksonville State University will host the largest regional championship for high school marching bands in the school’s history this Saturday at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.
Between 15,000 and 20,000 people are expected as the Bands of America, a program organized by the nonprofit organization Music for All, will bring its Southeastern U.S. regional competition to Jacksonville for the Alabama Regional Championship.
JSU band director Ken Bodiford said this will be the largest championship the school has ever hosted, with 30 bands on the roster from all across the Southeast.
The preliminary event starts at 8 a.m. and will choose 10 finalists to compete in the “finals” portion of the event at 7:30 p.m.
The competition is a great tool for JSU to recruit new band members, as the Marching Southerners will perform after the end of the preliminary round at 4:45 p.m. according to Bodiford. Getting the performance out in front of the best high school bands in the region could potentially serve the school well.
Though there are no bands performing Saturday from Calhoun County, Bodiford said there are some schools from Birmingham in the lineup.
Those who wish to attend the event can do so for $25 a ticket for each of the Preliminary and Finals rounds, or $40 for all day for adults. For a full list of pricing, visit aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/1qjw0rrx7o