Heirloom Taco closes due to fire

JACKSONVILLE — Heirloom Taco was forced to close for the foreseeable future after suffering a fire in the early morning hours Friday.
The restaurant’s staff announced on social media that “things felt extremely unsure” as the severity of the damage was “substantial.” The outside of the restaurant Friday afternoon seemed structurally sound, with no evidence of the fire apparent, but the faint odor of charred wood and ash did linger in the air, suggesting the damage that existed inside. A fire and water cleanup/restoration company truck was parked in front of the building.
“We will be closed for the foreseeable future,” the social media announcement stated. “Things can be replaced and we are thankful no one was hurt.”
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood told The Star via text that JPD responded and took an initial report, that it would be up to the fire marshal, Chris Collins, to conduct an investigation into the cause.
Collins and Jacksonville fire Chief Keith Kadle could not be reached for comment.
Surrounding businesses on the Jacksonville Square were not affected physically, but might see some economic effect as the restaurant was a good source of the area’s foot traffic.
Just Handmade — a trinket shop for handmade wares — opened its doors in December, and co-owner Guy Beaudry said he was slightly concerned about what the reduction in foot traffic could mean for business.
“Fortunately, there’s Redbird, there’s Mongos now, MadHatters is still here, and Scoop Du Jour — which just opened,” Beaudry said.
The Redbird Coffeehouse owner, John Michael Lee, was more confident that it would have little effect on their business, but said he felt compassion for Heirloom staff and those affected by its loss.
“We’re praying for them,” Lee said. “We hurt for them. As small business owners, we know that the smallest of things can be a hurdle and I know this is a massive hurdle. But all we know to do is pray.”
Lee said he’d partnered with the restaurant on occasions to host brunches on Saturdays in the spring and fall, and that was a “big help” to the coffee shop. That partnership, he said he would like to honor by welcoming them with “open hands” to help any way he could.
“It was a fun partnership to have with them,” Lee said. “It brought a lot of people from their circle, and a lot of people from our circle enjoyed it. It was just a good collision of two worlds.”
Support for the restaurant came pouring in Friday over social media. Heirloom Taco has set up a GoFundMe account to help with damages and cover any costs that might ensue due to closure. By 1 p.m. on Friday, it had already hit $5,580 of its $8000 goal.
