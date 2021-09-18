Health department takes vaccine where the arms are

Fifteen college football teams partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to host ‘Kick Covid’ — a statewide program hosting free vaccinations before kickoff.
The program set up its tent outside the east end parking lot of Jacksonville State University’s football stadium Saturday just before the Gamecocks’ first home game of the season, greeting the droves of fan-packed cars as they entered.
“In the state of Alabama, people love college football!” said event coordinator Taylor Bonds with Bruno Event Team. “It’s a goal of the program to get people where they are, and where people are in the fall in Alabama is at football games.”
This weekend was event’s kickoff weekend, having visiting the University of West Alabama on Thursday night. Bonds said the group’s next stop would be next weekend at Alabama, Auburn, and Samford.
Kick Covid has selected several spokespersons for each event, including key players from each school. Two key JSU players and current reigning Miss Alabama was there as their spokespersons.
“This has been great,” Bonds said. “We, especially at Alabama and Auburn, we’ve used their bigger named players.”
Players like John Metchie III and Evan Neal from Alabama, and Anders Carlson and Bo Nix from Auburn, have all been selected as spokespersons for the events, posting on their personal social medias, sharing facts, and getting their peers, friends, and fans excited about getting vaccinated against a potentially fatal disease.
Asked if this was something other states were doing, Bonds said, “There’s a couple of other sports teams — the Mets are doing vaccines outside their stadium. But when it comes to a statewide sports-related program Alabama is the first and only.”
The program was there giving out $75 gift cards to the campus bookstore as incentives, to anyone who is vaccinated on site, 14 days before the game, or 7 days after the game. Participants were told they could upload their vaccine card to kickcovid19.com to take advantage of that.
Lauren Bradford, Miss Alabama, was there speaking with local news stations and fans. With vaccinations being one of her platforms, Bradford said it was something she was very passionate about.
“One of my final questions the night of Miss Alabama before I was crowned was ‘What is something you would do to help prevent the spread of COVID?’” Bradford said. “I said ‘I would love to travel the state and talk about getting the vaccine,’ because I’ve had my vaccine and I feel healthier and stronger than ever to take on this pandemic.”