Habitat for Humanity looking forward to Jacksonville project

Habitat for Humanity has a new plot of land in Jacksonville, thanks to someone’s delinquent taxes.
The city bought the small residential lot from the state for $100, then sold it to Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County for $10, according to Jacksonville Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally.
“It is a piece of property that we had acquired from the state, where the state had taken it over for back taxes,” Mayor Johnny Smith said. “It’s just an open lot here in town. Habitat was looking for places to build a habitat house. It seemed to be a good spot.”
Amanda Pinson, executive director of the county Habitat chapter, said the organization applied through the City of Anniston Community Development Department for funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
These funds, provided by the city’s U.S. Department of HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, were designed to target the developmental needs of businesses within the city limits.
In addition to the CDBG, Anniston is a grantee for the Anniston/Calhoun County HOME Consortium.
Pinson said these funds are crucial to the ministry. She said with donations diminishing due to COVID-19, these funds allow her organization to continue building homes for low income families.
Pinson said Habitat then began contacting the cities of Anniston, Jacksonville, Piedmont, and Weaver requesting to build homes, meeting with city inspectors to discuss the group’s options.
“The City of Jacksonville was gracious enough to help us in that process by providing a lot,” Pinson said.
Smith said the land seemed perfect for Habitat’s project and he was happy the city was to be able to provide that.
“Just glad we were in that position,” Smith said. “The timing was just right on that. We had just gotten that taken care of when they were looking for something. It worked out good!”
Nunnally echoed the mayor’s words, saying the city hopes to soon welcome a new family.
“Everyone with a house from Habitat helped build a home for someone else first, so the organization has a clear message about paying forward kindness,” Nunnally said. “And Jacksonville is really lucky to be able to echo that message, help a great organization and, hopefully soon, welcome a new family to the community."
Pinson said 40 applicants have applied for Habitat housing in dwellings to be constructed in Jacksonville, Anniston, Piedmont, and Weaver.
Pinson said Habitat is in the process of approving partner families for the projects and those approved would be visited at their home by two members of a family selection committee. The local Habitat board gives final approval to projects.
Pinson said anyone who is interested in volunteering to build a home with Habitat for Humanity can contact the office at 256-237-3700 or email her at apinson@habitatanniston.org.