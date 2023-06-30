 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Habitat dedicates a new home in Jacksonville

Structure had been started before pandemic

Jacksonville Habitat

Habitat for Humanity Board president Jake Mathews presents Lachanda Long and her daughter, Niyunna, with a Bible at the ribbon cutting of their new home in Jacksonville on Thursday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Lachanda Long stood in the entryway of her new home, surrounded by members of her family, friends, and other guests Thursday afternoon. Long and her 15-year-old daughter had waited years for the moment — far longer than it took for her and the other Habitat for Humanity volunteers to build the house.

“I’ve cried and cried for this moment. I knew God heard me, but I always wondered, ‘was he listening,’” Long said, addressing the crowd.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.