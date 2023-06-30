Habitat dedicates a new home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Lachanda Long stood in the entryway of her new home, surrounded by members of her family, friends, and other guests Thursday afternoon. Long and her 15-year-old daughter had waited years for the moment — far longer than it took for her and the other Habitat for Humanity volunteers to build the house.
“I’ve cried and cried for this moment. I knew God heard me, but I always wondered, ‘was he listening,’” Long said, addressing the crowd.
She said it was an emotional day when she got word that she and her daughter had been approved for a Habitat for Humanity home.
“That was one of the best moments of my life,” Long said.
Long would still have to put in the hours of sweat equity into building the house, volunteering at community events and more before she could call the place her own. However, Thursday evening, the wait was over and community members — including Jacksonville’s mayor, City Council members, and Alabama Sen. Keith Kelley — flocked to the family’s side to christen the new home.
Long said that even her daughter was involved in the build.
“She was helping build and planting plants and laying mulch down and grass and all that,” Long said.
Oxford natives, Long said she and her family were excited for the move to Jacksonville.
“My daughter, she’s excited. She’s nervous but she’s ready,” Long said. “I love Jacksonville. It’s very nice and homey here. So when they told me I was moving here, I was very excited.”
Many hands went into the project. Jacksonville city donated the land for the property, while the house itself was funded by many donors and through several fundraising projects such as Anniston’s Lobsterfest.
The project originally began pre-COVID, according to Habitat executive director Amanda Pinson.
Pinson said that it took a little longer than she had wanted; however, she said, “we got it done.”
Habitat Board president Jake Mathews presented the Long family with a Bible, while the presentation of the ceremonial “hammer” was given by Mike Hindman, member of a family that has supported Calhoun Cleburne County Habitat For Humanity since its earliest days.
Addressing the crowd, Long spoke of her concern over the rising cost of building materials and waiting three years for the project to be complete. She thanked everyone that had a hand in the project.
“During this journey, it has taught me a valuable lesson. God might not do it when you want him to, but he’s always on time,” she said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.