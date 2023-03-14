 Skip to main content
GTIJ founder wins Book of Golden Deeds Award

DeParma

Great Things in Jacksonville founder Gail DaParma, holding award, receives the Book of Golden Deeds Award from members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club’s selection committee.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

This year’s winner of the Book of Golden Deeds award has helped complete a long list of civic-minded projects in Jacksonville.

Gail DaParma, who founded the nonprofit volunteer group Great Things in Jacksonville, was chosen by the Jacksonville Exchange Club’s committee to win the organization’s top award.

