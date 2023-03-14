 Skip to main content
GTIJ found wins Book of Golden Deeds Award

Jacksonville’s newest recipient of the Book of Golden Deeds Award is community activist Gail DaParma, center. She moved to Jacksonville from Minneapolis, Minn., in the early 2000s and began restoring old buildings. She and her husband, Mark, restored two properties that are now on the National Historic Register. DaParma was honored because of her leadership in the Great Things in Jacksonville non-profit organization that has resulted in the completion of several projects that have improved the city. Here, she is shown with members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club’s selection committee.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer

This year’s winner of the Book of Golden Deeds award has helped complete a long list of civic-minded projects in Jacksonville.

Gail DaParma, who founded the nonprofit volunteer group Great Things in Jacksonville, was chosen by the Jacksonville Exchange Club’s committee to win the organization’s top award.

