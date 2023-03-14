GTIJ found wins Book of Golden Deeds Award

This year’s winner of the Book of Golden Deeds award has helped complete a long list of civic-minded projects in Jacksonville.
Gail DaParma, who founded the nonprofit volunteer group Great Things in Jacksonville, was chosen by the Jacksonville Exchange Club’s committee to win the organization’s top award.
About 65 members and former winners of the Book of Golden Deeds award attended the banquet held at the Train Depot Community Center.
Exchange Club member Scott Exum emceed the event, and thanked the members who worked on the selection committee: the Rev. Robert Fowler, Nancy Mizerak, Ellen Hurst, Sonia Parris and Joe Mizerak.
DaParma and others who volunteer with Great Things in Jacksonville continue to take on projects and figure out ways to improve the city of Jacksonville and its residents.
“I had gone to the city and said Jacksonville could use a non-project group that was a hundred percent volunteer,” DaParma said. “Mayor Johnny Smith was the first one to join. We started with two projects, saving Dr. Francis’ historic office and updating historic signs.”
Connie Thompson, the Exchange Club’s president also welcomed those who came.
“We in the Exchange Club encourage volunteerism in Jacksonville, and we are always glad to recognize those who make major contributions as Gail has done,” said Thompson. “Our club exists to serve others, and many of our own members have been added to the list of those receiving the Book of Golden Deeds award. Also, we welcome new members to join us at 11:30 on the second and fourth Thursdays of each week at the Train Depot.”
DaParma said Great Things in Jacksonville was “volunteer rich and cash poor,” and that the people in Jacksonville have been very helpful.
“The latest project is renovating the Post 57 American Legion building that has been there for around 45 years,” she said, “and it is in sad need of updates. Someone called and said a mural needed to be freshened, but that person set me up. When I got there, I realized the place was covered in murals.”
Since then, the most dominant mural on the building has been completed by artist Chris Smith, who volunteered his services.
DaParma described other ways the city’s residents have been involved in the project to update the American Legion building, located at 1501 Pelham Road South. When she first met with Cmdr. David Hall, the two of them identified ways Jacksonville’s residents could be more involved with the veterans, such as improving the building’s largest room and allowing the public to rent it for events.
Great Things in Jacksonville volunteers also plan to renovate the restrooms, update the veterans’ game room and freshen the exterior walls that have historic murals and create new ones.
Thus far, Great Things in Jacksonville volunteers have also helped to create a database of historic information and held an event that brought in puppies from a canine training center. Jacksonville State University students have created QR Codes that will tell the history of the building’s features, including the helicopter that sits on the grounds.
Other projects the GTIJ volunteers have done or hope to do in the future include the following:
— Adding the Profile Mills to the National Register
— Creating a sign about a legendary homeopathic healer in the village
— Creating QR codes at other historic sites in Jacksonville
— Maintaining a Facebook page
— Adding murals for photographic sites to the downtown area
— Hosting “Pokemon Group Play” meetings for students.
Those wishing to join Great Things in Jacksonville may contact members by messaging ‘Great Things in Jacksonville’ on Facebook.
