On Friday, hundreds of flowing gowns and decorated caps will flood JSU Stadium. Afterward, new graduates and their families will spill into Jacksonville with celebration in mind.
Jacksonville State University will hold its spring 2019 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday on the school’s football field, where it will confer degrees to hundreds of new graduates.
After the ceremony, an exodus of celebrating families and guests of JSU graduates in search of food and drink is expected to bring an uptick in business to the city’s restaurants.
Local businesses, including Effina’s Tuscan Grill in Jacksonville, are bracing themselves.
Jocelyn Pollick, a manager at Effina’s, has seen the “JSU graduation rush” for four years now.
“We had an even longer day when they used to split it into three ceremonies throughout the day,” Pollick recalls. “Now, we just overstaff the morning shift. It’s all hands on deck.”
Pollick says the restauranttreats graduation day just like a holiday, with specials available specifically for the rush on commencement day.
Cooter Brown’s Rib Shack faces a similar rush of people, according to manager Patrick Clines.
“We have an influx of families, both for graduation or just people who are moving out,” Clines says. “Some graduates just come in here for one last hurrah as a student, eating at Cooter Brown’s for one last time.”
Clines says the restaurant staff is fully loaded on graduation days, with the best cooks, servers and bartenders all on hand to deal with the rush.
The commencement ceremony is estimated to last around two hours, and the stadium’s concession stands will be open to sell refreshments while graduates are conferred their degrees.
In the event of inclement weather, the university says one ceremony will divide into three in order to fit inside the smaller-capacity basketball arena. The schools of Arts and Humanities and Business and Industry would begin Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by schools of Education, Human Services and Social Sciences at 12:30 p.m. and the schools of Science and Health Professions and Wellness at 4 p.m.
The alumni speaker at the ceremony will be Cheryl Beville-Orange, the managing director ofinformation technology at FedEx. According to a news release from JSU, Beville-Orange, a 1990 graduate, earned dual undergraduate degrees in computer information systems and marketing during her time at the university.
The commencement ceremony will be broadcast live on WEAC-TV 24 for those not able to attend, and can be streamed online at the OVC Digital Network, at ovcdigitalnetwork.com.