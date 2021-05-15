Gospel music to be performed on Jacksonville square May 22

Next Saturday the town square in Jacksonville will be filled with the uplifting sounds of gospel music along with food, arts, crafts and other Christian-themed activities.
Organizer Lonnie McCarthy said the event will benefit Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to people around the world.
McCarthy said The Connells and Clear Vision will headline the event, along with a lot of local talent.
There will be facepainting for the kids and as an added bonus the children will be evangelized, according to McCarthy.
McCarthy said if the color red is put on a child’s face then that represents the blood of Jesus. The kids will also receive a leather strip with colored beads which represent various biblical themes, according to McCarthy.
“That’s kind of a fun activity that ministers to the kids and maybe plant a seed, you just never know,” said McCarthy.
McCarthy said over 20 vendors will attend, offering “real good food” and arts and crafts.
The vendors will be asked for a donation at the end of the day to go towards Samaritan’s Purse.