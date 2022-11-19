 Skip to main content
Glen Browder’s years of service to others continues

Scholarly book gives South Carolina minority group clearer view of its heritage

Browder book

The family of Noah Benenhaley (1860–1939) and his wife Rosa Benenhaley (1857-1937), both of whom were grandchildren of the original Ottoman Turk, Joseph Benenhaley (ca 1753-1823).

Relentless research and an open mind have given Jacksonville scholar Glen Browder much satisfaction. A recent book he co-wrote with a high school teacher from Georgia, Terri Ann Ognibene, has changed the long-held beliefs of people living in Sumter County, S.C., where Browder grew up and where Ognibene has family members.

“South Carolina’s Turkish People: A History and Ethnology” (University of South Carolina Press, 2018) has helped a minority group of Turkish people who considered themselves white people of Arab descent confirm the often-challenged story of their heritage.

Glen Browder

Jacksonville’s Glen Browder and his latest book, ‘South Carolina’s Turkish People: A History and Ethnology.’