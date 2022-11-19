Glen Browder’s years of service to others continues

Relentless research and an open mind have given Jacksonville scholar Glen Browder much satisfaction. A recent book he co-wrote with a high school teacher from Georgia, Terri Ann Ognibene, has changed the long-held beliefs of people living in Sumter County, S.C., where Browder grew up and where Ognibene has family members.
“South Carolina’s Turkish People: A History and Ethnology” (University of South Carolina Press, 2018) has helped a minority group of Turkish people who considered themselves white people of Arab descent confirm the often-challenged story of their heritage.
“If people do their research honestly and get lucky, they can solve 200-year-old mysteries and change an official public historical record,” the 79-year-old political science professor emeritus at Jacksonville State University said in a recent interview.
For decades prior to writing the book, Browder served Alabamians and Americans in three high-profile public offices. He was a representative in the Alabama House (1983-86), was elected and served as the Alabama Secretary of State (1987-89), and then became a member of the U.S. House of Representatives as a congressman for the 3rd District of Alabama (1989-97). Through his career, his service to others has had a positive effect in many areas, such as education, chemical incineration and campaign reform.
Likely, Calhoun countians will be interested in this story because of their communities’ experiences with racism and discrimination.
“This story illustrates that Southern history is much more complex and interesting than only a black-and-white story,” he said. “It is the story of so many minorities, a tale of the American experience. Minorities come, some are enslaved, and many others are discriminated against,” Browder said. “Over time, they usually work their way into acceptance and enjoy the full blessings of American Democracy.”
A microcosm of a minorities’ American experience
The Turkish people’s story began during the late 1700s or early 1800s when a Turkish immigrant, Joseph Benenhaley, gained a fair-sized plot of land in South Carolina from a Revolutionary War general, Thomas Sumter. As Benenhaley’s descendants grew in population, they had to endure discrimination and isolation for more than two centuries even as intermarriage, especially with Native Americans, diluted their ranks. During those decades, according to the book from Browder and Ognibene, whites denied them entrance into schools, sports events, churches, waiting rooms and other public facilities. Their separation from them and from the black community stemmed from mutual suspicions and mistrust.
By the 1950s, the Turkish descendants constituted a community of several hundred people enclosed in a 10-mile area of rural Sumter County, S.C.
Mingled into their story is a similar one about Native Americans living in Sumter County. Throughout the decades, these two communities of people intermarried. The mixed families continued to experience discrimination and were denied recognition because they lacked the education and governmental documentation that other groups had.
While the Turkish people stayed quiet, the Native Americans began to document their heritage. Around the 1980s and 1990s, they repeatedly appealed to the South Carolina Commission on Minority Affairs to have the Sumter Tribe of the Cheraw Indians certified.
They wanted the advantages other Americans have and wanted a distinct identity, the same as all ethnic groups, including the Turkish people.
However, the books’ authors learned, during the Native Americans’ appeals to the commission, the lack of documentation of their own tribe was an issue, so they wrote in their applications some of the history, names and other details belonging to the Turkish people — a situation that further diluted the Turkish people’s identity.
In 2013, the commission certified the Sumter Tribe of the Cheraw Indians, although a few members of the commission dissented because of their lack of exact documentation.
The Turkish people refuted many of the Native Americans’ claims. However, neither the Turkish people nor anyone else could prove their traditional narrative of Ottoman heritage until Browder and Ognibene took on the job.
The enclave had intrigued young Browder
Browder, a child growing up in the 1940s through the 1960s in the mill village in Sumter County, had always wondered, as others did, about the people he had seen and heard about but had never understood. Then, about 10 years ago, he was browsing the internet one day and saw that Ognibene, a descendant of the Turkish people, had written a doctoral dissertation about her family. He contacted her, and their mutual interest eventually led to collaboration.
They decided to write the book and record the history of the Turkish people because its population was dwindling due to intermarriage, lack of records and the flight of their young people away from their Turkish enclave.
Before they began, though, the two had to find proof of the Turkish people’s heritage.
“As we traveled back to Sumter County, interviewing local citizens and gathering the available documents, Ognibene and I gained the trust of a few of the reluctant Turkish people’s elders,” Browder said. “We heard their stories and saw their own documentation. We kept uncovering new evidence. The big treasure trove came from letters and photographs belonging to one of the relatives of the first Turkish person to settle in Sumter County, a Joseph Benehaley, who claimed to be of Arab descent.”
The writing of the book
Building off her dissertation, Ognibene began writing the story of her own family members on her mother’s side, family members who had always shared their stories of being excluded from the customs and activities of others. For instance, her mother was able to attend only the Turkish school that did not go beyond the 11th grade.
On Tuesday, Ognibene took a break from teaching to comment on the book.
“My family identified as white, but society told them they were not white,” she said.
Browder’s depth of research augmented her story. Since its publication, the book has given many families of Turkish heritage an opportunity to share their family’s unique history with their children.
The book, along with Ognibene’s additional research, DNA tests, and other convincing details, has proven the history. Even the members of the Commission on Minority Affairs acknowledged these truths. Members of the commission wrote a letter to the two authors and agreed that the Turkish people were their own distinct community and not members of a Native American tribe.
In 2018, when the book was finished, Browder attended a book signing at the Sumter County Museum and met with a large audience of community members from several ethnic groups who wanted to learn what he and Ognibene had discovered.
“The information in the book was still controversial,” Browder said. “The museum had hired two security guards because of the tensions that still exist in the community. However, I feel good about my work because, at this stage in my life, I feel I have done something for a community of people who needed to hear something good about their heritage.”
The book’s impact
As he described the book’s effect, Browder shared one story about visiting a Turkish family and seeing tears in the father’s eyes.
“‘Now I can share our family’s story with my young daughter,’” he told Browder.
To Ognibene, the creation of the book affirms the family legends and stories about their treatment.
“The change is amazing in that the book means the story will never be forgotten,” she said. “The Turkish people can pass this story down to their children. This is an important part of South Carolina’s history.”
Browder, a scholarly author
The book is Browder’s fifth to write or co-write. They include the following: “The Future of American Democracy: A Former Congressman’s Unconventional Analysis,” 2002; The South’s New Racial Politics: Inside the Race Game of Southern History,” 2009; “Stealth Reconstruction: An Untold Story of Racial Politics in Recent Southern History,” 2010; and a Kindle book “Barack Obama and the Transformation of American Democracy.” 2013.
Author and journalist Geni Certain co-wrote Browder’s biography in 2012, “Professor Politician: The Biography of Alabama Congressman Glen Browder.”